Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches fifth save

Knebel picked up a one-out save in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.

A wilder-than-usual Josh Hader allowed two runners to reach base in the ninth inning for the second frame in a row, so rather than let Hader finish the game manager Craig Counsell turned to Knebel, and Knebel struck out the only batter he faced to close the door. Knebel did not record his second save of the season until May 21, but he picked up another the day after and has recorded two more since.

More News
Our Latest Stories