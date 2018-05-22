Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches second save

Knebel struck out one batter in a clean ninth inning Monday against the Diamondbacks to pick up his second save of the season.

Thanks to a hamstring injury that sidelined him over a month and the emergence of fellow reliever Josh Hader, Monday's save was just the second of the season for Knebel, and his first since March 30. Knebel allowed four earned runs over his first four appearances of the season; but he allowed just one runner to reach base -- while striking out five batters -- over his last four outings, so it's clear he is back on track. Hader finished a game as recently as Saturday, so Knebel probably will not see every save opportunity for the Brewers moving forward. However, Knebel still figures to see the bulk of the chances; and given how often manager Craig Counsell likes to go to his bullpen, he should still be plenty valuable for fantasy players.