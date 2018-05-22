Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches second save
Knebel struck out one batter in a clean ninth inning Monday against the Diamondbacks to pick up his second save of the season.
Thanks to a hamstring injury that sidelined him over a month and the emergence of fellow reliever Josh Hader, Monday's save was just the second of the season for Knebel, and his first since March 30. Knebel allowed four earned runs over his first four appearances of the season; but he allowed just one runner to reach base -- while striking out five batters -- over his last four outings, so it's clear he is back on track. Hader finished a game as recently as Saturday, so Knebel probably will not see every save opportunity for the Brewers moving forward. However, Knebel still figures to see the bulk of the chances; and given how often manager Craig Counsell likes to go to his bullpen, he should still be plenty valuable for fantasy players.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Shuts door in non-save situation•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Looking like his old self•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Allows run in return•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Will be activated Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Back with club but not yet activated•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...