Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches second win

Knebel picked up his second win of the season by pitching a clean 10th inning in Monday's extra-inning victory over the Twins.

Knebel owned a 5.06 ERA when May came to a close, but since that time he has allowed just one run over nine innings to drop that mark to 3.20. He has also allowed just four hits while posting a 17:3 K:BB since the start of June, so it's evident he has put his early-season struggles in the past.