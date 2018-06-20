Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches seventh save
Knebel issued a walk and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the Pirates to pick up his seventh save of the season.
Knebel was tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning Tuesday. He issued a walk to Gregory Polanco with two outs in the frame but was able strike out Jordy Mercer on a 97 MPH fastball to collect his sixth save since returning from the disabled list on May 9. He owns a 4.02 ERA and 23:8 K:BB on the year.
