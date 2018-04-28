Brewers' Corey Knebel: On track for mid-May return
Knebel (hamstring) appears on track to return in mid-May, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
In fact, Haudricourt said "no later" than mid-May. When Knebel was placed on the DL on April 6 with a hamstring strain, manager Craig Counsell said it would be a minimum of six weeks, so it seems Knebel is progressing as well as could have been expected. Knebel, who resumed throwing off a mound last weekend, figures to take back over as Milwaukee's closer immediately upon activation.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Throws off mound•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Out at least six weeks•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Heads to disabled list•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Suffers hamstring injury, will require DL stint•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Leaves with leg injury Thursday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Rebounds from blown save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...