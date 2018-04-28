Brewers' Corey Knebel: On track for mid-May return

Knebel (hamstring) appears on track to return in mid-May, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In fact, Haudricourt said "no later" than mid-May. When Knebel was placed on the DL on April 6 with a hamstring strain, manager Craig Counsell said it would be a minimum of six weeks, so it seems Knebel is progressing as well as could have been expected. Knebel, who resumed throwing off a mound last weekend, figures to take back over as Milwaukee's closer immediately upon activation.