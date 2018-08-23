Brewers' Corey Knebel: Optioned to Triple-A

Knebel was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers' former closer has been a shell of his 2017 self this season, notching a 5.08 ERA in 39.0 innings this year after recording a stellar 1.78 mark last year. Knebel will head down to Triple-A to work on some things while Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress handle closer's duties.

More News
Our Latest Stories