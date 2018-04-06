Brewers' Corey Knebel: Out at least six weeks

Manager Craig Counsell said that Knebel (hamstring) will miss "a minimum of six weeks," Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The official results of his MRI have yet to come back yet, but it seems like the injury Knebel incurred is pretty serious. This means the earliest return date for Knebel comes in mid-to-late May, with June perhaps being a more realistic timetable. Things should become clearer as he progresses in his recovery program. Until he's back in action, the Brewers plan to employ a closer by committee approach, meaning Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes, Matt Albers and Jeremy Jeffress could all be in the mix for saves over the next month or so.