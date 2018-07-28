Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up 14th save

Knebel got the save against the Giants on Friday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to preserve a 3-1 victory. He struck out one without walking a batter.

After a rough showing in his last appearance where he got the save despite allowing two earned runs in 1.1 innings, Knebel bounced back with an effort that was easier on the heart rate in bagging his 14th save of the season. His 3.94 ERA through 29.2 innings isn't to the level of the ballistic 1.78 mark he posted during last season's breakout campaign, but he's the ninth-inning man in Milwaukee and he has devastating stuff when he's on his game, so Knebel should continue to be a useful fantasy closer through the rest of the season.