Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up 22nd save Sunday
Knebel allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning for his 22nd save Sunday against the Reds.
A two-out single from Jesse Winker didn't trouble Knebel, who was easily able to protect his team's 7-4 lead. The closer has now allowed exactly one hit in each of his six August appearances, but is yet to surrender a run this month. Knebel's ERA is a sparkling 1.46 and he's 22-for-26 in save opportunities since assuming the ninth-inning role.
