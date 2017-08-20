Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up 25th save

Knebel threw a scoreless ninth inning against the Rockies on Saturday to earn his 25th save of the season.

After walking DJ LeMahieu, Knebel got Nolan Arenado to ground into a double play to close out a Milwaukee victory. This was just Knebel's second appearance without a strikeout this season (out of 58). His walk rate remains high, but Knebel's been more stingy with the free passes so far in the second half.