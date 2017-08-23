Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up 27th save

Knebel gave up one hit and registered one strikeout in a scoreless ninth against the Giants on Tuesday for his 27th save of the season.

Kelby Tomlinson reached on an infield single to lead off the inning, but he was quickly cut down on the basepaths and Knebel cruised from there. Knebel has now successfully converted 14 of his last 15 save opportunities and he's gone a month without an earned run.