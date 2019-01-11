Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reaches deal with Brewers
Knebel and the Brewers avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million deal, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Knebel had a rocky 2018 campaign which included a trip to the disabled list and a brief demotion to the minors. He still finished the year with a respectable 3.58 ERA and 16 saves in 55.1 innings, backed up by an excellent 39.5 percent strikeout rate. He looked back to his usual self in the playoffs, allowing just a single run in 10 innings. He should resume his role as the Brewers' closer to start the upcoming season.
