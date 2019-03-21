Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reason for concern with elbow
Manager Craig Counsell says there's "reason for concern" with Knebel's elbow, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Knebel has been dealing with an issue that was initially described as a "tired arm," and he didn't appear too worried. He'll visit a doctor today, at which point the severity of the issue should become clearer. With Jeremy Jeffress battling a shoulder injury, Josh Hader could get the saves in Milwaukee early in the season.
