Brewers' Corey Knebel: Rebounds from blown save

Knebel struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his first save of the season in the Brewers' 8-6 victory over the Padres on Friday.

With the Brewers trailing 6-3 heading into the top of the ninth inning, it seemed unlikely that Knebel would be called upon for a second straight day, but a save situation emerged for the Milwaukee closer after his team came through with a five-run outburst in the final frame. Though Knebel was unable to protect a one-run lead in Thursday's season opener, he certainly redeemed himself Friday, needing only 14 pitches to put away the home side while inducing four swinging strikes. After working the past two days, Knebel may not be available Saturday, potentially putting key setup men Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes or Matt Albers in line for a save opportunity should one arise.