Brewers' Corey Knebel: Rebounds from blown save
Knebel struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his first save of the season in the Brewers' 8-6 victory over the Padres on Friday.
With the Brewers trailing 6-3 heading into the top of the ninth inning, it seemed unlikely that Knebel would be called upon for a second straight day, but a save situation emerged for the Milwaukee closer after his team came through with a five-run outburst in the final frame. Though Knebel was unable to protect a one-run lead in Thursday's season opener, he certainly redeemed himself Friday, needing only 14 pitches to put away the home side while inducing four swinging strikes. After working the past two days, Knebel may not be available Saturday, potentially putting key setup men Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes or Matt Albers in line for a save opportunity should one arise.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Blows first save opportunity•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Not too sharp this spring•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Injury not deemed serious•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Dealing with minor knee issue•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...