Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records eighth save

Knebel allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning of work to earn his eighth save of the season Thursday against the Reds.

Knebel earned his first save since June 19 and is now 8-for-10 in save opportunities this season. After a rocky start to the season, he has allowed just two earned runs across his last 9.1 innings of work, bringing his ERA down to a respectable 3.38. He is entrenched as the Brewers' closer and should be a good source of saves as the season wears on.