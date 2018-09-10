Brewers' Corey Knebel: Records four-out save versus Giants

Knebel retired all four batters he faced while recording a scoreless four-out save Sunday against the Giants. He struck out two.

With the Brewers up two in the eighth inning, it was Knebel who got the call to close out the frame before coming back out for the ninth. He then retired the side on nine pitches to claim his first save since July 27. It should be noted that Jeremy Jeffress was given the day off after recording saves in each of the previous two games, so it's likely he still sits atop the pecking order for saves in the Milwaukee bullpen at the moment. Still, Knebel was simply too dominant last season to be written off and could reclaim his former role down the stretch as his team looks to lock up a postseason berth.