Brewers' Corey Knebel: Recovery going as planned

Knebel (elbow) indicated Tuesday that his recovery from Tommy John surgery is going as planned, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knebel still has a way to go in his recovery and will not pitch in 2019, but it's still encouraging to hear he has not encountered any bumps in the road just yet.

