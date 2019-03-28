Brewers' Corey Knebel: Recovery path to be determined Friday

Knebel will decide Friday whether or not to undergo Tommy John surgery or attempt the rehab route with his injured elbow, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Knebel has solicited several opinions in regards to his injured elbow, and he is now on the verge of deciding whether to undergo season-ending surgery, or attempt to work through the injury in an effort to return to action at some point this season. One way or another, Knebel is looking at an extended absence; but fantasy players and the Brewers should ultimately know just how long he will be out at some point Friday. Knebel was in line to open the season as the Brewers' closer, with the combination of Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) and Josh Hader pitching in front of him. Jeffress is dealing with an injury of his own and is expected to open the season on the injured list, but he is on track to return at some point in April. Until then, Hader and another pitcher or two -- Taylor Williams and Jacob Barnes are names to note -- will handle the ninth-inning duties for the Brewers.