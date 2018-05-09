Brewers' Corey Knebel: Reinstated from disabled list

Knebel (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Expectedly, Knebel will rejoin the Brewers' bullpen after participating in a few minor-league outings with Double-A Biloxi over the past week. It hasn't been officially announced whether Knebel will immediately return to his ninth-inning role, but either way, it shouldn't be long until he receives save opportunities.