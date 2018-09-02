Brewers' Corey Knebel: Returns from Triple-A

The Brewers recalled Knebel from Triple-A Colorado Springs ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Knebel wasn't included among the Brewers' first wave of callups Saturday, but that was only because he needed to spent a full 10 days in the minors after being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 23. The demotion came a couple weeks after Knebel was bumped from the closer's role, as the right-hander didn't see his performance improve upon transitioning to middle-relief work. Now that he's back with Milwaukee, the 2017 All-Star will need to show improved command and control while working in lower-leverage situations before manager Craig Counsell can use him with confidence in key spots.

More News
Our Latest Stories