Brewers' Corey Knebel: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday
Knebel (knee) was listed as one of the pitchers scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Rangers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The injury was initially deemed not serious, and it seems that was the case after all. As long as his knee doesn't act up in the return to action, Knebel should resume his duties as the Brewers' closer heading into 2018.
