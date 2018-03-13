Play

Brewers' Corey Knebel: Scheduled to pitch Tuesday

Knebel (knee) was listed as one of the pitchers scheduled to pitch Tuesday against the Rangers, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The injury was initially deemed not serious, and it seems that was the case after all. As long as his knee doesn't act up in the return to action, Knebel should resume his duties as the Brewers' closer heading into 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories