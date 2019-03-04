Brewers' Corey Knebel: Scoreless inning in spring debut
Knebel made his spring debut Sunday against the Reds and threw a scoreless frame.
Knebel was not his sharpest, allowing two hits and a walk, but he did strike out a batter and escaped his first appearance of 2019 without allowing a run. Coming off a dominant run through September and the postseason, Knebel is in line to open the season as the Brewers' closer for the second year in a row.
