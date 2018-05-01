Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set for rehab appearances

Knebel will join Double-A Biloxi on Wednesday for a set of rehab appearances, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knebel is working his way back from a hamstring strain he suffered in early April. He'll make three or four appearances with Biloxi before rejoining the Brewers during their next road trip, which runs from May 10-20. Josh Hader has been excellent as a fill-in closer in Milwaukee, but there have been no indications that he'll keep the job when Knebel returns.