Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set for second opinion

Knebel (elbow) has a UCL issue, and while it's not a complete tear, he will get a second opinion, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell also elaborated that Knebel has pitched with some form of the injury for a while and that the issue isn't necessarily season-ending. However, Knebel will almost certainly not start the season healthy. With Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) also battling injury, Josh Hader may be in line for the bulk of save opportunities early on.

More News
Our Latest Stories