Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set for second opinion
Knebel (elbow) has a UCL issue, and while it's not a complete tear, he will get a second opinion, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell also elaborated that Knebel has pitched with some form of the injury for a while and that the issue isn't necessarily season-ending. However, Knebel will almost certainly not start the season healthy. With Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) also battling injury, Josh Hader may be in line for the bulk of save opportunities early on.
