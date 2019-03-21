Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set for second opinion

Knebel (elbow) has a UCL issue, and while it's not a complete tear, he will get a second opinion, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell also elaborated that Knebel has pitched with some form of the injury for a while and that the issue isn't necessarily season-ending. However, Knebel will almost certainly not start the season healthy. With Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) also battling injury, Josh Hader may be in line for the bulk of save opportunities early on.