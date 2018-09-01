Brewers' Corey Knebel: Set to return Sunday

Knebel will rejoin the Brewers on Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knebel has been trying to figure things out at Triple-A Colorado Springs over the last 10 days after an early-August demotion to a low-leverage role wasn't enough to turn his season around. He's struggled with both injury and inconsistency this season, posting a 5.08 ERA. He may have to regain manager Craig Counsell's trust in a middle-relief role before having a shot to regain closing duties, especially with current closer Jeremy Jeffress posting a 1.56 ERA in his last 15 outings.

