Brewers' Corey Knebel: Shuts door in non-save situation
Knebel came in with a 7-3 lead in the ninth inning Sunday against the Rockies and retired the side on nine pitches.
He didn't allow any baserunners or strike anyone out. This was not a save situation, but it was about as close to a save situation as it gets without qualifying -- a four-run lead in Coors Field. Jeremy Jeffress recorded one out in the eighth inning and Josh Hader was not used in this one. It's not crystal clear who will get saves for the Brewers going forward, but it seems likely that Knebel will get his fair share of opportunities starting this week.
