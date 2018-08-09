Brewers' Corey Knebel: Slated for lower-leverage work after blowup

Manager Craig Counsell said Knebel, who suffered the loss Thursday against the Padres after allowing four runs on three walks and a hit, will be be used in an "easier spot" the next time he pitches, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "The next time out, we'll give him an easier spot, for sure. But at some point, we're going to try to work to get him back to big spots in the game," the manager said.

Knebel entered Thursday's game with the Brewers up 4-2, but he proceeded to walk the first three batters he faced before allowing an RBI-single to Travis Jankowski and getting the hook with no outs and the bases loaded. All three baserunners would come around to score thanks to a Hunter Renfroe grand slam, driving Knebel's ERA up to 4.79, the highest it's been since May. This is the relievers second loss in his last three appearances, and he owns a brutal 6.97 ERA through 10 appearances since the All-Star break, prompting Counsell to presumably turn elsewhere -- likely Jeremy Jeffress or Josh Hader -- in the ninth inning for the time being. Despite the temporary demotion, it sounds like the manager is keen on giving Knebel his role back, assuming he earns it. "I think we function best when Corey has the ninth, but if we have to do things a little differently to get him back on track, then that's how we'll approach it," Counsell added.