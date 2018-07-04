Brewers' Corey Knebel: Strikes out the side Tuesday

Knebel earned his ninth save of the season Tuesday by striking out the side to finish the Brewers' 2-0 win over the Twins.

Knebel was locked in and needed only 14 pitches to work through the frame. The 25-year-old has allowed only one hit over his last six outings and now has a 3.05 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 34 strikeouts across 20.2 innings, and is 9-for-11 in save opportunities this season.