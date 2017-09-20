Brewers' Corey Knebel: Strikes out two, earns 37th save

Knebel struck out two in a clean inning of work to earn his 37th save of the season Tuesday against the Pirates.

Knebel was dominant in this one, throwing all 10 of his pitches for strikes while mowing down the side in order. Not much more can be said about Knebel, who has ascended to the upper-echelon of fantasy relievers with a 1.29 ERA and a tremendous 15.3 K/9 through 70 innings in 2017.