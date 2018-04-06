Brewers' Corey Knebel: Suffers hamstring injury, will require DL stint
Knebel will be placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a left hamstring injury Thursday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. He will be sent for an MRI on Friday.
Manager Craig Counsell quickly confirmed after Thursday's loss that Knebel would require a DL stint and that the severity would be determined after the upcoming MRI. Knebel, who took the hill Thursday after having several days off, collapsed on the mound and immediately grabbed the back of his landing leg at the end of a pitch and had to be helped off the field. The Brewers are deep in the bullpen, but that depth will be tested while Knebel is on the shelf. The likes of Josh Hader, Jacob Barnes, Matt Albers, and Jeremy Jeffress all offer the type of skills that could work in a closer's role, but it's too soon to tell how the closer situation will shake out just yet. Either way, Knebel is headed for the disabled list and a timetable should be available Friday.
