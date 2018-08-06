Brewers' Corey Knebel: Suffers loss Sunday

Knebel struck out four batters over two innings but also allowed the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning of Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

Knebel finished Sunday's game after being used in the seventh inning his previous time out, but he was not able to hold the lead in his second inning on the bump. While Knebel has not been used exclusively as closer of late, he is still the top option for saves out of the Brewers' bullpen for the time being.