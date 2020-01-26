Brewers' Corey Knebel: Targeting mid-April return
Knebel (elbow) reported no setbacks in his recovery Sunday and hopes to return from the injured list around mid-April, Scott Grodsky of CBS 58 News reports.
The 27-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in late March 2019, so a return in mid-April would essentially be a best-case scenario in his recovery. Knebel began throwing off flat ground in late July, but it's unclear if he's since been cleared for mound work. Pitches and catchers report to spring training for the Brewers on Feb. 13, so a more comprehensive update for the right-hander should be on the horizon. Knebel figures to slot into a high-leverage role for the Brewers once healthy, though it remains to be seen whether he's able to unseat Josh Hader in the closer's role.
