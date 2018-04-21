Brewers' Corey Knebel: Throws off mound

Knebel threw off a mound Saturday for the first time since injuring his hamstring, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Knebel also took part in some agility work. He's still likely several weeks away from a return, however, as the Brewers intend to bring him back very carefully. The team will continue to use a closer committee while Knebel remains sidelined.

