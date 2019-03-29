Brewers' Corey Knebel: To undergo Tommy John surgery

Knebel will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Knebel had reportedly been dealing with elbow issues for years, but the problem finally got serious enough to require reconstructive surgery. He'll miss the entirety of 2019 and a good portion of 2020 recovering from the procedure. In his absence, Josh Hader got the save on Opening Day. Hader could receive the majority of the opportunities going forward, though manager Craig Counsell could get creative in the absence of a true closer.

