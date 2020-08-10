Knebel threw a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 9-3 victory over the Reds.
Knebel has worked mainly in low-pressure situations after missing all of 2019 with an elbow injury, and his latest outing was just the second of his six appearances that have come with the Brewers holding a lead. He is still not throwing as hard as he was in the past, as each four-seamer he threw Monday registered at 93 or 94 MPH on the radar gun. Given his track record Knebel could find himself pitching ahead of Josh Hader again at some point, but he may need to find a few more ticks before doing so.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Manager pleased with velocity•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Cautious coming out of rehab work•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Limited to side sessions in rehab•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Should be ready when play resumes•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Tracking toward early May•