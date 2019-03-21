Brewers' Corey Knebel: UCL Issue
Knebel's elbow injury is a UCL issue, but not a complete tear. He's going for a second opinion, and it's not certain he'll need Tommy John surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
When "not certain he needs Tommy John surgery" is the *positive* spin on this situation, it's not good. Knebel almost certainly will be out to start the season and not for a short time. It's no wonder that the Brewers are talking to Craig Kimbrel.
