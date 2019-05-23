Ray was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A San Antonio with a finger injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He dealt with the same finger injury earlier this season and is now back on the shelf. Ray is hitting .178 with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate this season. It's possible that some of those struggles can be traced back to the finger injury, but it is nonetheless a very rough first 25 games at Triple-A for Ray.