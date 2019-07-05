Ray (finger) began a rehab assignment on Wednesday and collected two hits in his first game back.

Ray tantalized with a 27 HR/37 steal campaign at Double-A Biloxi last season but his underlying contact issues that have been apparent since his pro debut continue to be a problem, as he's slashed just .178/.259/.287 in 25 games at Triple-A San Antonio this year with a whopping 49 strikeouts in 101 at-bats.