Ray went 3-for-5 with three home runs and four RBI for Double-A Biloxi in its 8-3 win over Jackson on Wednesday.

The three-homer day boosted Ray's season total to 16, allowing him to overtake teammate Jake Gatewood for the Southern League lead. The outfielder's strikeout-prone tendencies have depressed his batting averages at every stop of the minors, but his plus power and speed continue to make him an attractive asset in dynasty leagues. In addition to his impressive home-run output, Ray boasts a 21-for-25 success rate on stolen-base attempts this season.