Brewers' Corey Ray: Bounces back in 2018
Ray hit .241/.325/.479 with 27 home runs, 74 RBI and 37 steals over 135 games with Double-A Biloxi this season.
Ray's batting average was right in line with his career mark, but he showed modest improvement in his plate discipline, and made major strides in the power department. He had fallen down prospect lists heading into 2018, but after being named the Southern League's MVP this year, he has put his name back on the map. He will turn 24 in September, so there's a good chance the Brewers let him get his feet wet at the Triple-A level in 2019.
