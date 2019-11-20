Play

Ray was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ray missed time last season with a finger injury. He was quite poor when available in 53 games for Triple-A San Antonio, hitting .188/.261/.329 while striking out 38.7 percent of the time. He has some work to do to conquer that level before he deserves a big-league look.

