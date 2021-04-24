Ray was called up for the first time by the Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers liked Ray enough to select him fifth overall in the 2016 draft, but he hasn't had the smoothest journey through the minors. He flashed potential with 27 homers and 37 steals at the Double-A level back in 2018 but hit just .239 that season. In 53 games at the Triple-A level the next year, he hit a miserable .188/.261/.329 while striking out 38.7 percent of the time. The poor hit tool holds back what might otherwise be an exciting profile here, but Ray could earn opportunities despite his imperfections with Christian Yelich (back) and Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) both on the injured list and Avisail Garcia day-to-day with a back issue.