Ray hit a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Reds.

Ray went hitless over 10 plate appearances in February, but he picked up both his first base knock and long ball on the same swing Sunday. The former top prospect is getting a chance to show what he can do this spring, but given the Brewers' outfield depth and the fact Ray hit just .188 at the Triple-A last season, it's likely he will open in the minors.

