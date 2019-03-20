Ray will open the season at Triple-A San Antonio, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ray will have a chance to make his big-league debut at some point this season should he perform well at the Triple-A level. In 135 games for Double-A Louisville last season, he hit just .239 but added 27 homers and 37 steals, hinting at a future as a possible four-category fantasy asset.

