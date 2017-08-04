Brewers' Corey Ray: Heating up of late
Ray went 13-for-38 (.342) with two home runs, five RBI, and three stolen bases over his last 10 games with High-A Carolina.
Ray struggled at the plate for most of July, but he started to heat up later in the month and has carried that over to August. Ray's prospect status has taken a hit this year, but a strong finish to the campaign would help him til the arrow back upward heading into the offseason.
