Brewers' Corey Ray: Huge day at plate for Shuckers
Ray went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base Tuesday for Double-A Biloxi.
He upped his average from .252 to .269 with the four-hit day, and now has five home runs and seven steals (on seven attempts) through 38 games in the Southern League. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Ray's past week is that he has a 4:2 K:BB over his last seven games, which has helped him lower his strikeout rate to 22.9 percent on the season -- a perfectly acceptable mark for a player with his tools.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Quick start at Double-A level•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Heating up of late•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Holding his own at High-A•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: OPS at .704 after a month of action•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Assigned to High-A•
-
Brewers' Corey Ray: Needs more time in extended spring training•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...