Ray went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base Tuesday for Double-A Biloxi.

He upped his average from .252 to .269 with the four-hit day, and now has five home runs and seven steals (on seven attempts) through 38 games in the Southern League. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Ray's past week is that he has a 4:2 K:BB over his last seven games, which has helped him lower his strikeout rate to 22.9 percent on the season -- a perfectly acceptable mark for a player with his tools.