Ray was invited to Milwaukee's major-league camp Wednesday.

Ray isn't a real candidate to earn a job right out of camp, as he's yet to reach Triple-A, but he'll get a chance to show of his skills in front of the big-league coaching staff. Unless he struggles significantly at Triple-A, he'll likely be up at some point in a bench role later this season. Struggles can't be ruled out, though, as he's posted a strikeout rate above 29 percent for two straight years, keeping his batting average below .240, so he'll either have to make more contact or keep showing good power and speed if he's to be a major-league asset.

