Ray reached base in all five of his plate appearances Sunday in Double-A Biloxi's 11-4 win over Jacksonville. He recorded two doubles, two bases, a walk, a stolen base and scored three times in the victory.

The four-hit showing tied a season high and lifted Ray's line to .259/.358/.478 across 285 plate appearances in the Southern League. After a rough campaign at High-A Carolina in 2017, the Brewers' 2016 first-round pick has made major strides this season while facing higher-caliber pitching. He has boosted his BB/K from 0.31 to 0.49 and has nearly doubled his power production (.129 ISO in 2017, .219 ISO in 2018). The outfielder's toolsy profile makes him an appealing hold in dynasty formats, especially if he's able to maintain the improvements he's shown with his plate discipline as he rises through the system.