Ray went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double Sunday in Triple-A San Antonio's 10-9 loss to New Orleans in 10 innings.

Ray endured a rough start to the Pacific Coast Leagues season, hitting .170 over 12 games before heading to the 7-day injured list due to a hand issue. After returning to action May 7, Ray notched only one hit in 10 at-bats before his bat finally caught fire over the weekend. The 24-year-old left the yard Sunday for the third consecutive game, improving his season slugging percentage by 194 points during that stretch.