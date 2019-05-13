Brewers' Corey Ray: On homer tear at Triple-A
Ray went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double Sunday in Triple-A San Antonio's 10-9 loss to New Orleans in 10 innings.
Ray endured a rough start to the Pacific Coast Leagues season, hitting .170 over 12 games before heading to the 7-day injured list due to a hand issue. After returning to action May 7, Ray notched only one hit in 10 at-bats before his bat finally caught fire over the weekend. The 24-year-old left the yard Sunday for the third consecutive game, improving his season slugging percentage by 194 points during that stretch.
