Brewers' Corey Ray: Optioned to minors
Ray was optioned to minor league camp Monday.
Ray appeared in 11 games with the big club this spring, but he was always on the outside looking in at a spot on the Opening Day roster, so it comes as no surprise that his season will begin in the minors. Ray was once a top prospect, but that is no longer really the case, and he is now simply trying to regain some sort of value after hitting a woeful .188/.261/.329 in his first stint with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate last season.
