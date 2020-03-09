Play

Ray was optioned to minor league camp Monday.

Ray appeared in 11 games with the big club this spring, but he was always on the outside looking in at a spot on the Opening Day roster, so it comes as no surprise that his season will begin in the minors. Ray was once a top prospect, but that is no longer really the case, and he is now simply trying to regain some sort of value after hitting a woeful .188/.261/.329 in his first stint with the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate last season.

